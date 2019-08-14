Signaturefd LLC Sells 512 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after buying an additional 88,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 87,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,786. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

