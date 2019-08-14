Signaturefd LLC Sells 74 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 675,183 shares of company stock worth $126,091,951. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.71. 5,281,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,096,547. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $535.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

