Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $110.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $105,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,327.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,679,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 137.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,209,000 after buying an additional 381,340 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $15,704,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 709.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $8,659,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.41. 204,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.83. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.