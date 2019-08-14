Silver Lake Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 20.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

