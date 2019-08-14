Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 83,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aqua America alerts:

WTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

WTR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. 280,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,061. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.41%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.