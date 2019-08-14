Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 938 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 382,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,599,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

