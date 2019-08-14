Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UN. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 303,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,552. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.63.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

