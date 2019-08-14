Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Increases Dividend to $2.10 Per Share

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05.

Simon Property Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

SPG stock opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.62.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

