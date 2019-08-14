Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 258,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $474,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,921,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 184,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,586. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $669.68 million, a PE ratio of 72.80 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

