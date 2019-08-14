Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 8.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $61.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group traded as low as $42.15 and last traded at $43.40, 2,350,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,368,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $749,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,345 over the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,797,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,291,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,664 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 964.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,136,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,038.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 857,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,659,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.