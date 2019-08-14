SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.34 Million

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to announce $111.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.90 million and the highest is $114.21 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $128.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $455.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.50 million to $502.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $465.12 million, with estimates ranging from $447.95 million to $491.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.61. 54,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.53. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,268,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

