Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $72.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 304,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,565,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,698,000 after purchasing an additional 275,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 64,396 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

