Slow Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,670,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after acquiring an additional 457,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $46,680,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $234,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $6,659,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,707 shares of company stock valued at $71,865,310. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $88.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $5.22 on Wednesday, hitting $125.28. The company had a trading volume of 752,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.04. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

