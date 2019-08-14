Slow Capital Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $1,372,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $182,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,095.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,101 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 122,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,336. Epizyme Inc has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.