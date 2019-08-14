Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 1,731.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 65,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. 12,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,119. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.11. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 898,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,410,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

