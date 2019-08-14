SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.10. SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,030.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 113.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $179,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 3,811,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,437. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 301.33 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.