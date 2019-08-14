Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,520 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smead Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,337,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,572 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,303,000 after purchasing an additional 209,665 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $132.44 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $348.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

