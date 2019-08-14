Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,247,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,638,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of SLDB traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 903,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $183.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 2,822,581 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

