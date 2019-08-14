Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

Shares of SNE traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,621. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

