South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Position Trimmed by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

SJI opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

