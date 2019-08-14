Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $4.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,630,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,264. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 325.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

