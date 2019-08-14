SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 371,148 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,680,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. 33,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,269. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

