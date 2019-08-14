SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 427,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,287 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $292.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.11. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

