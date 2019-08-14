SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 883,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.08. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

