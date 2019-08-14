Spirent Communications Plc (SPMYY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07 on September 13th

Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $$7.97 on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

