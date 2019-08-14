Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,186 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,937 shares of the software company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Splunk from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $153,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,002,296.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,126,469.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 185,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.