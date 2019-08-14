Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $33.00. Sportech shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 4,759 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Sportech alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25.

In other news, insider Richard Anthony McGuire acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £42,900 ($56,056.45).

Sportech Company Profile (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.