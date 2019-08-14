SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given a $17.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,457. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87 and a beta of -0.34. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,119,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,985,000 after purchasing an additional 289,535 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,122,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 367,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 117,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,577,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $21,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

