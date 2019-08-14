St. Louis Trust Co Sells 2,035 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 5,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.80. 72,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.72.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.