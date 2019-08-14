StableUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009545 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $559,907.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00272122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.27 or 0.01396235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000441 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 4,029,999 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

