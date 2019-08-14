Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCBFF. ValuEngine raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Investec reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of SCBFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

