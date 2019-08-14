Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $33,374.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,622 shares of company stock worth $750,291 over the last ninety days. 10.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:SDI)

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

