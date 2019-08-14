Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.19 (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SLI stock opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.35. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.70 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $359.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Company Profile

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

