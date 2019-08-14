Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Trading Down 1.6%

Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67, approximately 42,793 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 41,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLHF)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.