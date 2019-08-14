Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,129,000 after buying an additional 291,291 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,549,000 after buying an additional 1,028,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,134,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $672,922,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.41.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.51. 1,194,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

