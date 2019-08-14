Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie by 45.5% during the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 363,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,242. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

