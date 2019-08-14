Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.39. The company had a trading volume of 747,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

