Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $16.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.98. 39,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.39.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

