Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,375,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,369,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.77. 28,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,574. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $85.47.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

