Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,264,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $16.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,900.00. 108,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,890.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,019.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,988.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,995.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,066.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

