Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,734,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,884,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,993,000.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 16,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

