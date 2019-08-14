Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 904 Shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dell were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Dell by 823.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the first quarter worth $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Dell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Dell in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dell in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

DELL stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marius Haas sold 172,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $9,045,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $15,880,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,441,477 shares of company stock worth $75,859,006. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

