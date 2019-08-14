Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,185 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 360.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.70. 21,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.80. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

