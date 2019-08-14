Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5-2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Stars Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.68-1.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSG. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday. Desjardins raised Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

