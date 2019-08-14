State Treasurer State of Michigan Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $100,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

