State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $1.37 Million Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on shares of New York Times and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In related news, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $336,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,542,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,144.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

