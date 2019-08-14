State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 2,400 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 874,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 206,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 513,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 45,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.