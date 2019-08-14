State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 3,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,663,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 331.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.24 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

