State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 3,200 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 67.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 51,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 29.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 203,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In related news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,109.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,385 shares of company stock worth $2,694,823 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

