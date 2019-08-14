State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 7,100 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,912,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,127,000 after acquiring an additional 754,396 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,705,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1,439.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,061,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 992,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 4.2% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 748,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

